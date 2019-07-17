US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls on fears of trade war earnings impact

Shutterstock photo
July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell on Wednesday asweak results from CSX CorpCSX.O stoked concerns that theprotracted trade war between the United States and China couldhurt corporate earnings.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 115.71 points,or 0.42%, to 27,219.92, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 19.59 points, or0.65%, to 2,984.45 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped37.59 points, or 0.46%, to 8,185.21. (Reporting By Sinéad Carew; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; ReutersMessaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
