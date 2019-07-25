US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls after earnings and ECB's Draghi disappoint

Shutterstock photo
July 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell from record highs onThursday following a flurry of downbeat quarterly results fromFord Motor Co F.N and other companies and after EuropeanCentral Bank chief Mario Draghi's comments disappointedinvestors hoping for a more dovish stance on monetary policy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 128.92 points,or 0.47%, to 27,141.05, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 15.87 points, or0.53%, to 3,003.69, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped82.96 points, or 1%, to 8,238.54.