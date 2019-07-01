US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends with gains on renewed trade hopes

Shutterstock photo
July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, butfinished off earlier highs, led by gains in technology stocks onoptimism for progress in U.S.-China trade talks and signs of alikely reprieve for Chinese telecom company Huawei.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 117.47 points,or 0.44%, to 26,717.43, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 22.58 points,or 0.77%, to 2,964.34 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added84.92 points, or 1.06%, to 8,091.16. (Reporting by Chuck MikolajczakEditing by Susan Thomas) ((alden. bentley@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6041;))