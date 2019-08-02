US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends lower on trade fear revival

Shutterstock photo
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street extended its sell-off onFriday amid renewed trade fears, capping a week where thebenchmark S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq saw their worst weeklypercentage plunges since December, when investors were spookedby the prospect of a looming recession.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 98.41 points,or 0.37%, to 26,485.01, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 21.52 points, or0.73%, to 2,932.04 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped107.05 points, or 1.32%, to 8,004.07. (Reporting by Evan SullyEditing by Susan Thomas) ((alden. bentley@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6041;))