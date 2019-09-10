US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends flat as energy jumps, tech slips

Shutterstock photo
NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended flat onTuesday as a rally in energy and industrial shares countered adrop in the technology and real estate sectors as investorsfavored value over growth stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 73.92 points,or 0.28%, to 26,909.43, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.96 points,or 0.03%, to 2,979.39 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped3.28 points, or 0.04%, to 8,084.16. (Reporting by Stephen CulpEditing by Chris Reese) ((lewis.krauskopf@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6082; ReutersMessaging: lewis.krauskopf.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net,Twitter: @LKrauskopf))