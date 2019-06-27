US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street edges higher at open on tech boost

Shutterstock photo





June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher onThursday, lifted by gains in technology shares, ahead of a keyG20 meeting where the United States and China will discuss tradebut lack of clarity on the outcome kept investors on thesidelines

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 13.10 points,or 0.05%, at the open to 26,523.72.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.88 points, or 0.20%,at 2,919.66. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 29.39 points,or 0.37%, to 7,939.36 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher onThursday, lifted by gains in technology shares, ahead of a keyG20 meeting where the United States and China will discuss tradebut lack of clarity on the outcome kept investors on thesidelines

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 13.10 points,or 0.05%, at the open to 26,523.72.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.88 points, or 0.20%,at 2,919.66. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 29.39 points,or 0.37%, to 7,939.36 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))