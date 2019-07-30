US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street drops as trade worries weigh; Fed looms

Shutterstock photo





July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday withtechnology stocks leading declines, as investors were worriedover the U.S.-China trade dispute ahead of a highly anticipatedFederal Reserve meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 75.96 points,or 0.28%, at the open to 27,145.39.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 13.31 points, or 0.44%,at 3,007.66. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 61.56 points,or 0.74%, to 8,231.77 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs; Reuters Messaging: medha.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

