US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street drops as Apple slumps, Fed eyed

By Reuters

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Monday asApple Inc shares dropped following a broker downgrade andinvestors continued to weigh chances of an aggressive interestrate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 115.98 points,or 0.43%, to 26,806.14, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 14.46 points, or0.48%, to 2,975.95 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped63.41 points, or 0.78%, to 8,098.38. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Grebler) ((lewis.krauskopf@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6082; ReutersMessaging: lewis.krauskopf.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net,Twitter: @LKrauskopf))





