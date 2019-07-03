Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street closes shortened session at record highs

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday,with each of the major indexes closing at a record high, asexpectations grew that the Federal Reserve would take a moredovish turn as a raft of data provided more evidence of aslowing economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 179.04 points,or 0.67%, to 26,965.72, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 22.75 points,or 0.77%, to 2,995.76 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added61.14 points, or 0.75%, to 8,170.23. (Reporting by Chuck MikolajczakEditing by James Dalgleish) ((alden. bentley@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6041;))





