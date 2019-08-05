US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St tumbles as yuan drop heightens U.S.-China trade war fears

Shutterstock photo
NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexestumbled on Monday, with the benchmark S&P 500 dropping about 3%,as a fall in the yuan following U.S. President Donald Trump'svow to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods sparked fearsof a further escalation of the U.S.-China trade war.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 767.27 points,or 2.9%, to 25,717.74, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 87.31 points, or2.98%, to 2,844.74, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped278.03 points, or 3.47%, to 7,726.04. (Reporting by April JoynerEditing by Leslie Adler)