US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St treads water ahead of Fed chair speech

Shutterstock photo
NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 endedlittle changed on Thursday as a fall in U.S. jobless claimsoffset data showing a contraction in U.S. manufacturing activitywhile investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell'sspeech on Friday for clues on the central bank's monetarypolicy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 51.21 points,or 0.2%, to 26,253.94, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 1.37 points, or0.05%, to 2,923.06 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped28.82 points, or 0.36%, to 7,991.39. (Reporting by April Joyner;Editing by Sonya Hepinstall) ((lewis.krauskopf@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6082; ReutersMessaging: lewis.krauskopf.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net,Twitter: @LKrauskopf))