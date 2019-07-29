US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St takes a pause in wait for Fed news, trade progress

Shutterstock photo
July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks stepped back from peaklevels on Monday as investors took a breather as theyanticipated a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut this weekand looked for signs of progress from U.S.-China tradenegotiations, currently under way in Shanghai.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 28.96 points,or 0.11%, to 27,221.41, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 4.88 points, or0.16%, to 3,020.98, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped36.88 points, or 0.44%, to 8,293.33. (Reporting by Stephen CulpEditing by Leslie Adler) ((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; ReutersMessaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))