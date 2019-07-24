US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open on weak results from Caterpillar, Boeing

Shutterstock photo
July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesdayafter bleak earnings from bellwethers CaterpillarCAT.N andBoeing BA.N exacerbated concerns over slowing global growth.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 86.95 points,or 0.32%, at the open to 27,262.24.
The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 6.70 points, or 0.22%, at2,998.77. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 24.04 points, or0.29%, to 8,227.36 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs; Reuters Messaging: medha.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
