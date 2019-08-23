Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St sinks as U.S.-China trade tensions boil

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street tumbled on Fridayafter the U.S.-China trade war escalated in dramatic fashion,with President Donald Trump demanding that American companiesseek alternatives to doing business with China after Beijingannounced its own slate of retaliatory measures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 622.19 points,or 2.37%, to 25,630.05, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 75.7 points, or2.59%, to 2,847.25 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped239.62 points, or 3%, to 7,751.77. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((lewis.krauskopf@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6082; ReutersMessaging: lewis.krauskopf.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net,Twitter: @LKrauskopf))





