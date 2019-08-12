Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St sells off amid geopolitical worries

By Reuters

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped more than1% on Monday in a broad sell-off as simmering geopoliticaltensions spooked equity investors and drove a bond market rallywhile the protracted U.S.-China trade war stoked fears of animpending recession.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones IndustrialAverage .DJI fell 399 points, or 1.52%, to 25,888.44, the S&P500 .SPX lost 36.39 points, or 1.25%, to 2,882.26 and theNasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 95.73 points, or 1.2%, to7,863.41. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393;Reuters Messaging:caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





