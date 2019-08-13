Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on U.S. delay of some Chinese import tariffs

By Reuters

Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesdayafter an announced delay of planned tariffs on select Chineseimports brought buyers back to the equities market in abroad-based rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 307.78 points,or 1.19%, to 26,215.15, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 38.81 points,or 1.35%, to 2,922.56 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added152.95 points, or 1.95%, to 8,016.36. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; ReutersMessaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





