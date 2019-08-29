US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on China trade hopes, lead by tech, industrials

Shutterstock photo
Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied more than 1% onThursday, buoyed by gains in the trade-sensitive technology andindustrial sectors, as China expressed hope on tradenegotiations with the United States, easing concerns that risingtensions could stoke a recession.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 326.15 points,or 1.25%, to 26,362.25, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 36.62 points,or 1.27%, to 2,924.56 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added116.51 points, or 1.48%, to 7,973.39. (Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Dan Grebler) ((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; ReutersMessaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))