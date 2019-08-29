Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on China trade hopes, lead by tech, industrials

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied more than 1% onThursday, buoyed by gains in the trade-sensitive technology andindustrial sectors, as China expressed hope on tradenegotiations with the United States, easing concerns that risingtensions could stoke a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 326.15 points,or 1.25%, to 26,362.25, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 36.62 points,or 1.27%, to 2,924.56 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added116.51 points, or 1.48%, to 7,973.39. (Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Dan Grebler) ((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; ReutersMessaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar