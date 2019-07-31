US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open on Apple boost; Fed in focus

Shutterstock photo





July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday,lifted by Apple's shares, as the iPhone maker's upbeat earningseased concerns over the impact of the U.S.-China trade war,while investors awaited an almost certain cut in interest ratesby the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 46.65 points,or 0.17%, at the open to 27,244.67.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 3.04 points, or 0.10%,at 3,016.22. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 17.18 points,or 0.21%, to 8,290.80 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs; Reuters Messaging: medha.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

