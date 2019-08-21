US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open as Lowe's, Target boost retailers

Shutterstock photo





Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday,as strong results from Lowe's and Target boosted retailers,while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's Julypolicy meeting due later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 182.92 points,or 0.70%, at the open to 26,145.36.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened 21.53 points, or 0.74%, higher at2,922.04. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 68.51 points, or0.86%, to 8,017.07 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130))

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday,as strong results from Lowe's and Target boosted retailers,while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's Julypolicy meeting due later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 182.92 points,or 0.70%, at the open to 26,145.36.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened 21.53 points, or 0.74%, higher at2,922.04. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 68.51 points, or0.86%, to 8,017.07 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130))