US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises as investors eye U.S.-China trade talks at G20

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street advanced onFriday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow closing the book on theirbest June in generations, ahead of the much-anticipated tradetalks between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinesecounterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 72.84 points,or 0.27%, to 26,599.42, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 16.53 points,or 0.57%, to 2,941.45 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added38.49 points, or 0.48%, to 8,006.24. (Reporting by Stephen CulpEditing by Tom Brown) ((April.Joyner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7480; ReutersMessaging: april.joyner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter:@aprjoy))