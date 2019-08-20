US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower; Home Depot caps losses

Shutterstock photo





Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower onTuesday, after three straight session of gains, but upbeatearnings from Dow Industrial component Home Depot limitedlosses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 48.93 points,or 0.19%, at the open to 26,086.86.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.64 points, or 0.16%, at2,919.01. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 13.45 points, or0.17%, to 7,989.36 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower onTuesday, after three straight session of gains, but upbeatearnings from Dow Industrial component Home Depot limitedlosses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 48.93 points,or 0.19%, at the open to 26,086.86.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.64 points, or 0.16%, at2,919.01. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 13.45 points, or0.17%, to 7,989.36 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))