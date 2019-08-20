Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower; Home Depot caps losses

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower onTuesday, after three straight session of gains, but upbeatearnings from Dow Industrial component Home Depot limitedlosses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 48.93 points,or 0.19%, at the open to 26,086.86.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.64 points, or 0.16%, at2,919.01. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 13.45 points, or0.17%, to 7,989.36 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower onTuesday, after three straight session of gains, but upbeatearnings from Dow Industrial component Home Depot limitedlosses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 48.93 points,or 0.19%, at the open to 26,086.86.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.64 points, or 0.16%, at2,919.01. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 13.45 points, or0.17%, to 7,989.36 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar