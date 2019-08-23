US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on China tariff blow

Shutterstock photo





Aug 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened lower on Friday, asChina revealed retaliatory tariffs against about $75 billionworth of U.S. goods that intensified trade tensions ahead of amuch-anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 118.03 points,or 0.45%, at the open to 26,134.21.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 11.88 points, or 0.41%,at 2,911.07. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 47.74 points,or 0.60%, to 7,943.65 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by ShounakDasgupta) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))

