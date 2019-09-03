US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as U.S.-China trade tensions weigh

Shutterstock photo





Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell broadly at the open onTuesday, as Washington's new round of tariffs on some Chinesegoods kicked in and after a report that officials from bothsides were struggling to decide on the schedule for a meetingthis month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 205.02 points,or 0.78%, at the open to 26,198.26.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 17.45 points, or 0.60%,at 2,909.01. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 56.44 points,or 0.71%, to 7,906.44 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

