US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as recession signals grow

Shutterstock photo





Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at open on Wednesday, asa closely-watched bond market indicator pointed to a renewedrisk of recession, undoing gains from the previous session dueto a retreat by Washington on its latest tariffs on Chinesegoods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 244.83 points,or 0.93%, at the open to 26,035.08, tracking losses on othermajor global markets as economic numbers from China and Germanyalso disappointed.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 32.17 points, or 1.10%,at 2,894.15. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 139.03 points,or 1.73%, to 7,877.33 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by PatrickGraham) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

