US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Apple slips, hopes of sharp rate cut fade

By Reuters

July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday asApple Inc shares dropped and investors scaled back bets of anaggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later thismonth following a solid June jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 86.48 points,or 0.32%, at the open to 26,835.64.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 10.64 points, or 0.36%,at 2,979.77. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 48.88 points,or 0.60%, to 8,112.91 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 ;Reuters Messaging:Shreyashi.Sanyal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

