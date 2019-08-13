US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower amid geopolitical tensions, trade worries

Shutterstock photo





Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday,tracking a global shift out of riskier assets, as investorsgrappled with simmering geopolitical tensions and fears of arecession due to a drawn-out U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 8.83 points, or0.03%, at the open to 25,888.88.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.37 points, or 0.08%, at2,880.72. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 8.04 points, or0.10%, at 7,855.37 after market open. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday,tracking a global shift out of riskier assets, as investorsgrappled with simmering geopolitical tensions and fears of arecession due to a drawn-out U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 8.83 points, or0.03%, at the open to 25,888.88.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.37 points, or 0.08%, at2,880.72. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 8.04 points, or0.10%, at 7,855.37 after market open. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))