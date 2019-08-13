Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower amid geopolitical tensions, trade worries

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday,tracking a global shift out of riskier assets, as investorsgrappled with simmering geopolitical tensions and fears of arecession due to a drawn-out U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 8.83 points, or0.03%, at the open to 25,888.88.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.37 points, or 0.08%, at2,880.72. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 8.04 points, or0.10%, at 7,855.37 after market open. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday,tracking a global shift out of riskier assets, as investorsgrappled with simmering geopolitical tensions and fears of arecession due to a drawn-out U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 8.83 points, or0.03%, at the open to 25,888.88.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.37 points, or 0.08%, at2,880.72. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 8.04 points, or0.10%, at 7,855.37 after market open. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar