US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on trade optimism

Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened broadly higher onFriday as investors took comfort from signals that the UnitedStates and China will resume trade talks, easing worries aboutfurther damage from their long-standing trade war that hasroiled financial markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 114.14 points,or 0.43%, at the open to 26,476.39.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.51 points, or 0.43%,at 2,937.09. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 41.76 points,or 0.52%, to 8,015.16 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by ShounakDasgupta) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))

