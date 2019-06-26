US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on tech boost, trade hopes

Shutterstock photo





June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday,as chipmaker Micron Technology's upbeat results liftedtechnology shares and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin'scomments fueled optimism that the United States and China wouldstrike a trade deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 51.20 points,or 0.19%, at the open to 26,599.42.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 8.69 points, or 0.30%,at 2,926.07. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 49.21 points,or 0.62%, to 7,933.93 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday,as chipmaker Micron Technology's upbeat results liftedtechnology shares and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin'scomments fueled optimism that the United States and China wouldstrike a trade deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 51.20 points,or 0.19%, at the open to 26,599.42.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 8.69 points, or 0.30%,at 2,926.07. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 49.21 points,or 0.62%, to 7,933.93 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))