Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on strong Coca-Cola, United Tech earnings

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday,lifted by upbeat earnings from blue-chip companies includingCoca-Cola and United Technologies, that soothed concerns overthe pace of economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 59.96 points,or 0.22%, at the open to 27,231.86.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.71 points, or 0.33%,at 2,994.74. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 38.36 points,or 0.47%, to 8,242.50 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by ShounakDasgupta) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 ;Reuters Messaging:Shreyashi.Sanyal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday,lifted by upbeat earnings from blue-chip companies includingCoca-Cola and United Technologies, that soothed concerns overthe pace of economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 59.96 points,or 0.22%, at the open to 27,231.86.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.71 points, or 0.33%,at 2,994.74. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 38.36 points,or 0.47%, to 8,242.50 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by ShounakDasgupta) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 ;Reuters Messaging:Shreyashi.Sanyal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar