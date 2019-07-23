US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on strong Coca-Cola, United Tech earnings

Shutterstock photo





July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday,lifted by upbeat earnings from blue-chip companies includingCoca-Cola and United Technologies, that soothed concerns overthe pace of economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 59.96 points,or 0.22%, at the open to 27,231.86.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.71 points, or 0.33%,at 2,994.74. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 38.36 points,or 0.47%, to 8,242.50 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by ShounakDasgupta) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 ;Reuters Messaging:Shreyashi.Sanyal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

