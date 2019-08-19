US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on stimulus hopes

Shutterstock photo





Aug 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Monday,after China's plans of an interest rate reform reinforced hopesthat major economies would act to counter the impact ofescalating global trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 134.05 points,or 0.52%, at the open to 26,020.06.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 24.80 points, or 0.86%,at 2,913.48. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 110.19 points,or 1.40%, to 8,006.18 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in BengaluruEditing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





Aug 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Monday,after China's plans of an interest rate reform reinforced hopesthat major economies would act to counter the impact ofescalating global trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 134.05 points,or 0.52%, at the open to 26,020.06.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 24.80 points, or 0.86%,at 2,913.48. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 110.19 points,or 1.40%, to 8,006.18 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in BengaluruEditing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))