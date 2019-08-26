US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as Trump eases trade war worries

Shutterstock photo
Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, asPresident Donald Trump sought to ease trade tensions with China,calming investor nerves after intense feuding between theworld's top two economies last week sent stocks into a tailspin.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 197.15 points,or 0.77%, at the open to 25,826.05. The S&P 500 .SPX openedhigher by 19.59 points, or 0.69%, at 2,866.70. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC gained 77.81 points, or 1%, to 7,829.58 at theopening bell. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))