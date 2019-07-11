US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as technology stocks gain

Shutterstock photo





July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday,lifted by technology stocks, extending a rally from the priorsession that was powered by Federal Reserve Chairman JeromePowell's comments that bolstered the case for an interest ratecut this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 89.96 points,or 0.33%, at the open to 26,950.16.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.55 points, or 0.22%,at 2,999.62. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 16.75 points,or 0.20%, to 8,219.28 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday,lifted by technology stocks, extending a rally from the priorsession that was powered by Federal Reserve Chairman JeromePowell's comments that bolstered the case for an interest ratecut this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 89.96 points,or 0.33%, at the open to 26,950.16.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.55 points, or 0.22%,at 2,999.62. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 16.75 points,or 0.20%, to 8,219.28 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))