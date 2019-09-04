US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as robust Chinese data eases growth concerns

Shutterstock photo





Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose broadly at the open onWednesday as encouraging data from China allayed concerns ofslowing global growth, with sentiment getting a boost on signsof easing tensions in Hong Kong following the withdrawal of acontroversial bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 183.97 points,or 0.70%, at the open to 26,301.99.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 18.40 points, or 0.63%,at 2,924.67. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 75.65 points,or 0.96%, to 7,949.81 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

