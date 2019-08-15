US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after strong retail sales data, Walmart results

Shutterstock photo





Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday asa surge in July retail sales and Walmart's robust results easedfears of a recession in the world's largest economy, whilediffering reports on the U.S.-China trade dispute kept investorson edge.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 34.83 points,or 0.14%, at the open to 25,514.25.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.60 points, or 0.20%,at 2,846.20. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 16.26 points,or 0.21%, to 7,790.20 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in BengaluruEditing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((Arjun.Panchadar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +918067492767;))

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday asa surge in July retail sales and Walmart's robust results easedfears of a recession in the world's largest economy, whilediffering reports on the U.S.-China trade dispute kept investorson edge.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 34.83 points,or 0.14%, at the open to 25,514.25.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.60 points, or 0.20%,at 2,846.20. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 16.26 points,or 0.21%, to 7,790.20 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in BengaluruEditing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((Arjun.Panchadar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +918067492767;))