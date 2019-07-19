Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after Microsoft's beat, rate cut euphoria

July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday assolid results from Microsoft lifted technology shares and addedto market optimism after New York Fed President John Williamsboosted hopes that the central bank was set to cut interestrates this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 23.41 points,or 0.09%, at the open to 27,246.38.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.15 points, or 0.31%,at 3,004.26. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 34.10 points,or 0.42%, to 8,241.34 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

