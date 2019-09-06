Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after China stimulus plan, jobs data

By Reuters

Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday asChina rolled out a stimulus plan to shore up its flaggingeconomy and weak jobs data cemented expectations of an interestrate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 62.10 points,or 0.23%, at the open to 26,790.25. The S&P 500 .SPX openedhigher by 4.33 points, or 0.15%, at 2,980.33. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC gained 8.75 points, or 0.11%, to 8,125.58 atthe opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by AnilD'Silva) ((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6328; Reuters Messaging:sruthi.shankar.reuters.com@reuters.net))





