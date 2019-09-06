US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after China stimulus plan, jobs data

Shutterstock photo
Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday asChina rolled out a stimulus plan to shore up its flaggingeconomy and weak jobs data cemented expectations of an interestrate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 62.10 points,or 0.23%, at the open to 26,790.25. The S&P 500 .SPX openedhigher by 4.33 points, or 0.15%, at 2,980.33. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC gained 8.75 points, or 0.11%, to 8,125.58 atthe opening bell.