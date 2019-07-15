Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens at record highs as earnings season kicks off

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened atrecord highs on Monday as second-quarter corporate earnings gotoff to an upbeat start with results from the third largest U.Slender, Citigroup, beating expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 32.66 points,or 0.12%, at the open to 27,364.69. The S&P 500 .SPX openedhigher by 4.03 points, or 0.13%, at 3,017.80. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC gained 19.04 points, or 0.23%, to 8,263.18 atthe opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 ;Reuters Messaging:Shreyashi.Sanyal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar