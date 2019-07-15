US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens at record highs as earnings season kicks off

Shutterstock photo
July 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened atrecord highs on Monday as second-quarter corporate earnings gotoff to an upbeat start with results from the third largest U.Slender, Citigroup, beating expectations.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 32.66 points,or 0.12%, at the open to 27,364.69. The S&P 500 .SPX openedhigher by 4.03 points, or 0.13%, at 3,017.80. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC gained 19.04 points, or 0.23%, to 8,263.18 atthe opening bell.