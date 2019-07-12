US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St notches record highs on Fed rate-cut expectations

Shutterstock photo
NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - All three major indexes postedrecord closing highs on Friday as solid expectations for aninterest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve continued to propelshares while investors awaited next week's kickoff of thecorporate earnings season.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 243.82 points,or 0.9%, to 27,331.9, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 13.79 points, or0.46%, to 3,013.7 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 48.10points, or 0.59%, to 8,244.14. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((April.Joyner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7480; ReutersMessaging: april.joyner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter:@aprjoy))