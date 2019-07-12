Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St notches record highs on Fed rate-cut expectations

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - All three major indexes postedrecord closing highs on Friday as solid expectations for aninterest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve continued to propelshares while investors awaited next week's kickoff of thecorporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 243.82 points,or 0.9%, to 27,331.9, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 13.79 points, or0.46%, to 3,013.7 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 48.10points, or 0.59%, to 8,244.14. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((April.Joyner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7480; ReutersMessaging: april.joyner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter:@aprjoy))





This article appears in: Economy , World Markets , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar