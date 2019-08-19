Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains on optimism over global economy

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Mondayas reports of stimulus efforts in China and Germany calmed fearsof a severe downturn in the global economy that were stoked lastweek as bond yields fell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 249.58 points,or 0.96%, to 26,135.59, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 34.88 points,or 1.21%, to 2,923.56 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added106.82 points, or 1.35%, to 8,002.81. (Reporting by April Joyner; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((lewis.krauskopf@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6082; ReutersMessaging: lewis.krauskopf.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net,Twitter: @LKrauskopf))





