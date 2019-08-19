US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains on optimism over global economy

Shutterstock photo
NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Mondayas reports of stimulus efforts in China and Germany calmed fearsof a severe downturn in the global economy that were stoked lastweek as bond yields fell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 249.58 points,or 0.96%, to 26,135.59, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 34.88 points,or 1.21%, to 2,923.56 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added106.82 points, or 1.35%, to 8,002.81.