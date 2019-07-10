Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains ground on rate cut hopes

July 10 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 closed higher onWednesday after briefly crossing the 3,000-point mark for thefirst time following dovish remarks from Federal ReserveChairman Jerome Powell boosting the case for an interest ratecut this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 76.71 points,or 0.29%, to 26,860.2, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 13.43 points,or 0.45%, to 2,993.06 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added60.80 points, or 0.75%, to 8,202.53. (Reporting Bb Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; ReutersMessaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





