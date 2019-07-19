Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as expectations for hefty Fed cut trimmed

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexesedged lower on Friday following a report that the FederalReserve plans to cut interest rates by only a quarter-percentagepoint at the end of the month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 68.36 points,or 0.25%, to 27,154.61, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 18.48 points, or0.62%, to 2,976.63 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped60.75 points, or 0.74%, to 8,146.49. (Reporting by Evan Sully; Editing by Dan Grebler) ((April.Joyner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7480; ReutersMessaging: april.joyner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter:@aprjoy))





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar