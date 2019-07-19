US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as expectations for hefty Fed cut trimmed

Shutterstock photo
NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexesedged lower on Friday following a report that the FederalReserve plans to cut interest rates by only a quarter-percentagepoint at the end of the month.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 68.36 points,or 0.25%, to 27,154.61, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 18.48 points, or0.62%, to 2,976.63 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped60.75 points, or 0.74%, to 8,146.49. (Reporting by Evan Sully; Editing by Dan Grebler) ((April.Joyner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7480; ReutersMessaging: april.joyner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter:@aprjoy))