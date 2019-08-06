Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends sharply higher as China moves on yuan

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended more than 1percent higher on Tuesday, bouncing back from a sharp sell-offthe previous day as China stepped in to stabilize the yuan,easing concerns that currencies would be the latest weapon inthe U.S.-China trade war.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones IndustrialAverage .DJI rose 312.66 points, or 1.22%, to 26,030.4, theS&P 500 .SPX gained 37.09 points, or 1.30%, to 2,881.83 andthe Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 107.23 points, or 1.39%, to7,833.27. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393;Reuters Messaging:caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar