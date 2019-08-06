US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends sharply higher as China moves on yuan

Shutterstock photo
NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended more than 1percent higher on Tuesday, bouncing back from a sharp sell-offthe previous day as China stepped in to stabilize the yuan,easing concerns that currencies would be the latest weapon inthe U.S.-China trade war.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones IndustrialAverage .DJI rose 312.66 points, or 1.22%, to 26,030.4, theS&P 500 .SPX gained 37.09 points, or 1.30%, to 2,881.83 andthe Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 107.23 points, or 1.39%, to7,833.27.