US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower amid more trade fears, high volatility

By Reuters

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Fridayfollowing renewed jitters over the U.S.-China trade war, cappinga week of trading that saw big swings and high volume.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones IndustrialAverage .DJI fell 90.68 points, or 0.34%, to 26,287.51, theS&P 500 .SPX lost 19.3 points, or 0.66%, to 2,918.79 and theNasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 80.02 points, or 1%, to7,959.14. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Diane Craft) ((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393;Reuters Messaging:caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





