US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed modestlyhigher on Tuesday, led by gains in utilities and real estate,while enthusiasm over the U.S.-China trade truce faded as theUnited States threatened tariffs on additional European goods.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones IndustrialAverage .DJI rose 69.25 points, or 0.26%, to 26,786.68, theS&P 500 .SPX gained 8.68 points, or 0.29%, to 2,973.01 and theNasdaq Composite .IXIC added 17.93 points, or 0.22%, to8,109.09. (Reporting by Caroline ValetkevitchEditing by Susan Thomas) ((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393;Reuters Messaging:caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





