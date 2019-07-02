US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher

Shutterstock photo
NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed modestlyhigher on Tuesday, led by gains in utilities and real estate,while enthusiasm over the U.S.-China trade truce faded as theUnited States threatened tariffs on additional European goods.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones IndustrialAverage .DJI rose 69.25 points, or 0.26%, to 26,786.68, theS&P 500 .SPX gained 8.68 points, or 0.29%, to 2,973.01 and theNasdaq Composite .IXIC added 17.93 points, or 0.22%, to8,109.09.