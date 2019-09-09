US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat as tech, healthcare flounder

Shutterstock photo
NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended flat onMonday as increased expectations of stimulus from central banksaround the world were offset by losses in technology andhealthcare shares.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 38.05 points,or 0.14%, to 26,835.51, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.28 points, or0.01%, to 2,978.43 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped15.64 points, or 0.19%, to 8,087.44.