US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges higher as Fed's Williams boosts rate-cut hopes

By Reuters

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks moved higher onThursday after a slow start as comments from New York FedPresident John Williams further cemented expectations forinterest rate cuts from the U.S. central bank at the end of themonth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 2.58 points, or0.01%, to 27,222.43, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 10.64 points, or0.36%, to 2,995.06 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 22.04points, or 0.27%, to 8,207.24. (Reporting by Evan SullyEditing by Susan Thomas) ((April.Joyner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7480; ReutersMessaging: april.joyner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter:@aprjoy))





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks


