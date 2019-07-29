Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St eases from record highs as Fed meeting looms

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened belowtheir record highs on Monday, in a muted start to a week likelyto be dominated by the Federal Reserve's policy stance and around of tech company earnings that will again test the impactof trade concerns on global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 0.21 points atthe open to 27,192.24.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.39 points, or 0.05%, at3,024.47. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 5.11 points, or0.06%, to 8,325.10 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

July 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened belowtheir record highs on Monday, in a muted start to a week likelyto be dominated by the Federal Reserve's policy stance and around of tech company earnings that will again test the impactof trade concerns on global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 0.21 points atthe open to 27,192.24.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.39 points, or 0.05%, at3,024.47. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 5.11 points, or0.06%, to 8,325.10 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , US Markets


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar