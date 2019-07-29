US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St eases from record highs as Fed meeting looms

Shutterstock photo





July 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened belowtheir record highs on Monday, in a muted start to a week likelyto be dominated by the Federal Reserve's policy stance and around of tech company earnings that will again test the impactof trade concerns on global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 0.21 points atthe open to 27,192.24.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.39 points, or 0.05%, at3,024.47. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 5.11 points, or0.06%, to 8,325.10 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





July 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened belowtheir record highs on Monday, in a muted start to a week likelyto be dominated by the Federal Reserve's policy stance and around of tech company earnings that will again test the impactof trade concerns on global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 0.21 points atthe open to 27,192.24.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.39 points, or 0.05%, at3,024.47. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 5.11 points, or0.06%, to 8,325.10 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))