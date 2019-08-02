Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops at open on Trump's tariff threat, slow job growth

By Reuters

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell at open on Friday,weighed by tariff-sensitive technology stocks following a sharpescalation in U.S.-China trade tensions, while a tepid domesticjobs growth in July reinforced fears of an economic slowdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 54.76 points,or 0.21%, at the open to 26,528.66.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 9.66 points, or 0.33%, at2,943.90. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 54.70 points, or0.67%, to 8,056.42 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs; Reuters Messaging: medha.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

