Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops at open as trade war stokes fears of recession

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday,dragged down by financial stocks, as investors shunned riskybets on fears that a drawn-out trade war between the UnitedStates and China could force the global economy into recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 117.53 points,or 0.45%, at the open to 26,169.91.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 11.58 points, or 0.40%,at 2,907.07. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 51.65 points,or 0.65%, to 7,907.49 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by AnilD'Silva) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday,dragged down by financial stocks, as investors shunned riskybets on fears that a drawn-out trade war between the UnitedStates and China could force the global economy into recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 117.53 points,or 0.45%, at the open to 26,169.91.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 11.58 points, or 0.40%,at 2,907.07. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 51.65 points,or 0.65%, to 7,907.49 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by AnilD'Silva) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar