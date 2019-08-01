US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops as trade war woes back in focus

Shutterstock photo
NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell again onThursday, abruptly reversing early gains after President DonaldTrump put concerns about the U.S.-China trade war back in thespotlight, tweeting that he would impose an additional 10%tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones IndustrialAverage .DJI fell 280.85 points, or 1.05%, to 26,583.42, theS&P 500 .SPX lost 26.82 points, or 0.90%, to 2,953.56 and theNasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 64.30 points, or 0.79%, to8,111.12.