US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops as trade war woes back in focus

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell again onThursday, abruptly reversing early gains after President DonaldTrump put concerns about the U.S.-China trade war back in thespotlight, tweeting that he would impose an additional 10%tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones IndustrialAverage .DJI fell 280.85 points, or 1.05%, to 26,583.42, theS&P 500 .SPX lost 26.82 points, or 0.90%, to 2,953.56 and theNasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 64.30 points, or 0.79%, to8,111.12. (Reporting by Caroline ValetkevitchEditing by Tom Brown) ((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393;Reuters Messaging:caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


